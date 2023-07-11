The Baand Together Dance Festival Returns To Lincoln Center

Since Gabrielle Chanel fall in love with dance in 1913, French fashion house Chanel and its creatives have frequently supported the performing art. Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld both collaborated with choreographers around the world to create costumes for ballet productions. Continuing the patronage work of its founder, Chanel has become the patron of the Paris Opera Ballet and its artistic project and, in 2019, the maison’s artistic director Virginie Viard created costumes for “Variations,” choreographed by Serge Lifar.

In addition to the house’s support of dance institutions and festivals around the world, Chanel is the sponsor of the Baand Together Dance Festival in its third year as part of Lincoln Center’s outdoor Summer for the City event. From July 25-29, renowned dance companies Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem and New York City Ballet will share the spotlight. Each of the five free evening performances are curated collaboratively by the artistic directors of the companies, featuring works that are quintessential of each company’s style and brilliance, as well as the world premiere of “Pas de O’Farill” by Pedro Ruiz, a new duet featuring dancers from Ballet Hispánico and New York City Ballet, commissioned by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Ballet Hispánico is performing “Lnea Recta” by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, American Ballet Theatre “Other Dances” by Jerome Robbins, Dance Theatre of Harlem “Nyman String Quartet #2” by Robert Garland, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater “Dancing Spirit” by Ronald K. Brown and the New York City Ballet “The Times Are Racing” by Justin Peck.