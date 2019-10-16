See The New York City Ballet's Costume Exhibit, Design in Motion Costumes created for the NYCB's Annual Fall Fashion Gala by world-renowned designers are on display at INTERSECT BY LEXUS

Written by Lauren Watzich

Tucked inside INTERSECT BY LEXUS, a creative lifestyle hub in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, is the first-ever showcase of artistry, grace, and high style from the New York City Ballet's Costume Shop. The exhibit, Design in Motion: A New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Retrospective, features 40 designs made by 26 of the world's top designers for the NYCB's Fall Fashion Gala (the brainchild of NYCB Board Vice Chair Sarah Jessica Parker).



Curated by NYCB Director of Costumes Marc Happel, the display of iconic costumes features designs from Zac Posen, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Virgil Abloh of OFF-WHITE, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne, and more. Each piece represents a beautiful labor of love.



"It has been my dream for many years to design for the stage," says Zac Posen, designer for Principal Dancer Lauren Lovette's recent The Shaded Line Ballet. In addition to the music and choreography, he used Barbara Karinska's designs as inspiration for his costumes. "Lauren came up with this idea of the story she wanted to tell through the choreography. It became the story of the struggle of a dancer, the discipline, the beauty..."



This exhibit is open to the public through Sunday, October 20.