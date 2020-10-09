Zach Erdem is The Main Man in Southampton

At 75 Main, Turkish restaurateur Zach Erdem has never rested on his laurels. Over the years, he’s worked tirelessly to enhance the dining experience at the Southampton hotspot by updating the decor to feature artwork by photographers like Raphael Mazzucco, booking great live music and DJs, maintaining a loyal staff who know regulars by name and updating the menu to keep his customers coming back again and again.

Erdem nabbed James Beard Award-winning chef Mark Militello to expertly craft the restaurant’s Italian-American menu, featuring dishes such as slow-roasted braised baby back ribs served over creamy parmesan polenta, a seafood cobb salad and chicken cooked under a brick. Over the years, celebrities like Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian West, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sofia Vergara and Alex Rodriguez have graced its tables.

Along with indoor and outdoor dining, the restaurant will continue to offer pickup and local delivery.