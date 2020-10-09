Messika’s New Collection Trades Diamonds For Colored Stones

Messika will debut a new twist on its signature Move collection, Lucky Move Color, the brand’s first collection to focus on colored stones instead of diamonds. The lucky charm pendants are now offered in nine colorways: onyx, lapis lazuli, malachite, pink, white, gray mother-of-pearl, turquoise, carnelian and ziricote. Designer Valérie Messika created the talisman to bring good luck. “Each shade is based on my favorite colors and the energy they give off,” says Messika.

Lucky Move necklaces, $4,920 each, MESSIKA, messika.com.