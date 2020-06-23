Visit Zach Erdem’s 75 Main For a Beautiful Meal Out East

As a staple in Southampton’s community since 2010, 75 Main continues to offer award-winning cuisine despite the challenges put forth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Restaurateur Zach Erdem nabbed James Beard Award-winning chef Mark Militello to serve delicious dishes at 75 Main including a Black Bean & Quinoa Burger, Seared Breast of Long Island Duck, and the signature 75 Main Chopped Salad.

With the freshest fish, produce, and meat, Erdem prides himself on catering to his loyal customers throughout the Hamptons with high-quality culinary masterpieces and service. With indoor dining back in action, 75 Main is now accepting indoor dining reservations at 50% capacity.

Along with indoor and outdoor dining, 75 Main is available for pick-up and is offering free delivery to all Hamptons addresses. In addition, Erdem has announced that the restaurant will provide spirits and wine to guests with a 50% discount.

Call (631) 283-7575 to place an order.

75 Main Street in Southampton, New York 11968