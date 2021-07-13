Monarch, Catbird and Postino Open in Dallas

Monarch

Monarch, situated at the top of luxury high-rise The National, is a swanky restaurant offering 360-degree views of downtown Dallas, an open-kitchen concept and modern Italian cuisine by two-time Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant. The menu includes surf and turf dishes such as whole Maine lobster spaghetti and salt-crusted sea bass, Texas wagyu strip steak and Alaskan king crab. A two-story conservatory with a grand spiral staircase, floral-patterned wall coverings and a whimsical chandelier are hallmarks of the space.

Catbird

Inside the Thompson Hotel, Catbird boasts a glamorous restaurant, lounge and rooftop bar. Upon entering, guests are greeted by an art-filled salon featuring wood herringbone floors, hand-painted de Gournay silk wallpaper, bespoke velvet sofas and an underlit blue agate marble bar. On the outdoor deck, fireplaces and panoramic Dallas skyline views await visitors. Chef de cuisine Jeramie Robison’s eclectic menu offers savory bites such as Thai chicken skewers, smoked bone marrow and brussels sprouts with chili lime seasoning. For those with a sweet tooth, there’s Catbird S’mores, which come complete with a tableside flambé show.

Postino

Wine café Postino welcomes patrons in Deep Ellum with the slogan “drinking wine at lunch is not a crime.” Open for lunch, happy hour, dinner and weekend brunch, the restaurant and bar prides itself on using local ingredients and products. Focused on shareables and “Snacky Things,” the food menu includes 12 types of bruschetta, a variety of boards, pressed paninis, soups and salads. A thoughtful list of hard-to-find wine selections, local brews and craft libations are, of course, on offer. Postino’s interior, which features mid-century modern furniture, vintage chandeliers and an art installation dedicated to Dallas, pays tribute to Deep Ellum’s rich music history with a decoupage wall of vintage concert tickets.