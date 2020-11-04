Where to Stay and What to Do in Dallas

Whether you are enjoying a weekend at home in Dallas, Texas or find yourself with a weekend away in the bustling city, there is rich history to savor and beautiful landmarks to explore. We’ve put together a trio of our favorite new hotels in Dallas that offer an ideal combination of luxury, culture, and impressive design. Either book a stay or simply spend the afternoon admiring the beauty these properties have to offer. Pro tip: don’t skip the observation deck at the Thompson Dallas. If you’d rather focus on yourself in Dallas, we suggest heading to the newly opened Vitalyc Medspa for an afternoon of self-care. Check out our guide to where to stay and where to get pampered in Dallas below.

Where to Stay:

Housed inside the city’s historic First National Bank Tower, the 219-room Thompson Dallas has been restored and designed by Merriman Anderson Architects for a fall opening. The landmark’s interior is sprinkled with beautifully preserved details like marble, accentuated by local and national contemporary artwork. Visitors will relish the supper club, spa and sky-high observation deck, as well as the sprawling penthouse suites.

Originally built in 1925, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek boasts original architecture influenced by 16th-century renaissance Italy and meticulously restored features such as hand-carved fireplaces, marble floors and stained-glass windows. Timed to the hotel’s 40th anniversary, the property will unveil a redesign of the property’s guestrooms, suites and lobby later this year. Washington, D.C.-based interior designer Thomas Pheasant is overseeing the renovation to modernize the interior spaces.

Designed by African American architect William Sidney Pittman in 1916, the new Kimpton Pittman Hotel is sure to become a fixture in the Deep Ellum neighborhood, where vibrant street murals and lush gardens coexist. “Architects Perkins+Will and designers at Busta Studio worked in tandem with the Dallas Historical Society to preserve the building’s original features and tie in the history of the space through meaningful design elements,” says the hotel’s general manager, Jack Murray. “We wanted to create a sort of romantic juxtaposition with the restoration of the historic landmark coupled with a new, contemporary tower.” The loft-like, industrial common spaces feature exposed steel, raw concrete and natural leather against simple white walls. The Elm & Good restaurant and the pool deck venues are sure to become popular with hotel guests and locals alike. Guests can expect a menu that emphasizes locally sourced ingredients and vegetable-forward dishes set to live music and great cocktails. “We’re hoping to be a place that encourages community, with a mix of local and out-of-town guests,” says Murray.

Where to Get Pampered:

Vitalyc Medspa is a 3,600-square-foot upscale treatment center for men and women with eight specialized rooms for noninvasive treatments such as CoolSculpting, Emsculpt, microneedling, IV therapy and more. “The way I describe Vitalyc to first-time guests is, we don’t sell Botox, we sell confidence,” says founder Amir Mortazavi. “Our team will create a bespoke plan to get you to your goal with your busy schedule in mind.” Vitalyc uses app-based technology for clients to safely schedule treatments, monitor their progress and check out contact-free.