The Perfect Spa Day in The Hamptons

Naturopathica Spa & Healing Center

Embrace a few moments of self-care and solace at the newly redesigned Naturopathica Spa & Healing Center in East Hampton. The longtime Hamptons wellness oasis offers bespoke treatments, innovative technology and personalized services to create a haven of healing. “This location has always meant a great deal to me,” says the brand’s founder, Barbara Close. “It was our first spa in 1995, so to see it evolve has been thrilling.” After a six-month renovation, the space now boasts a sustainable design featuring Pierre Jeanneret chairs, Naturopathica’s signature herbal library and Isamu Noguchi lighting. The thoughtfully curated spa menu includes services such as Defy Contouring Treatments for face and body utilizing radio frequency and a Clear Acne Elimination Treatment that uses pulsed light, colloidal silver and salicylic acid. The new retail boutique showcases a range of Naturopathica’s beloved skincare products, including the newest launches, Calendula Aromatherapy Candles and Kava-Infused Bath Oil.

Ject

Founded by board-certified physician assistant Gabrielle Garritano, Ject is a new medical aesthetics skin clinic with locations in New York City and, now, Bridgehampton. “After working in Manhattan in plastic surgery for a decade, I began to see that these services were only available to the top echelon of society, creating a huge gap in the market,” Garritano explains. Neuromodulators like Botox, Dysport and Xeomin and fillers like Juvéderm, Restylane and Radiesse are on offer, along with treatments like chemical peels, microneedling (using the SkinPen Precision system, the only FDA-cleared microneedling device on the market), IPL laser and luxurious facials. The services menu is straightforward and simple, the decor is clean and elevated and the highly trained medical providers are welcoming and knowledgeable. “Getting an injectable is a very intimate experience, whether it is your first time getting Botox or fillers or something else,” she says. “It has been so important for me and my whole team to understand what every single client is experiencing when they walk through the door.”