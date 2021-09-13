See How Chopard Dazzled at The Cannes Film Festival

With great beauty all around, the French Riviera is the perfect place to celebrate film and fashion. Since 1998, one of the arbiters of great style, Swiss watch and jewelry house Chopard, has been a partner of the Cannes Film Festival. “Since that very first festival, I knew it would blossom into a beautiful relationship that would carry on for many years,” says Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele. “I’ve loved the cinema ever since I was young. Cinema makes people dream, and so do our jewelry creations.” Each year, except for 2020 when COVID-19 forced its cancellation, the Cannes Film Festival has hosted the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond. It’s the perfect place for a jewelry house like Chopard to debut new over-the-top high jewelry creations that are meant to be showcased on the red carpet. “It’s the most famous red carpet in the world and is the perfect place to unveil our beautiful high jewelry creations from the Red Carpet Collection,” she explains.

This July, the Festival was held two months late but was magical as always. “I think it was wonderful to reconnect in person with old friends that I haven’t seen in a long time, as well as meet new ones,” says Scheufele. “Being back in Cannes was truly special. It was such a great feeling to be surrounded by friends of the Maison. For some, this was their first event in a long time, and we wanted to really make an impression and bring some joy by hosting exceptional performances, fashion shows and showcasing fabulous jewels.”

Chopard’s latest Red Carpet Collection, titled Paradise, boasts colorful precious stones like rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds used on pieces inspired by nature and botanicals. These fantastical jewels were the perfect antidote to the past 18 months and delighted those who had the chance to see them up close. “I think, after the year we had, we all wanted an escape,” says Scheufele. “The Collection really captures that distant place—a paradise—that we dream of getting away to.” From exotic flowers to animals, the new collection is awash with color and whimsy but also boasts new modalities. “These pieces will transport you to another place and time,” she explains. “More than ever, we’ve mixed the most fabulous gemstones with new materials such as titanium and enamel.” Paradise was indeed found at Cannes this year.

Red Carpet Report:

“These are artists whose work I very much admire and who make bold choices. Not only do they make interesting choices with their art, but also in what they wear,” says Scheufele.

“Throughout the festival, Maggie [Gyllenhaal] picked new ways of wearing earrings that were quite imaginative and exciting.”

Caroline Scheufele Portrait by Royal Gilbert