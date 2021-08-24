Rove Around Out East Sustainably

If you spend any time in the Hamptons, you know that getting around isn’t so easy. Thankfully, Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Montauk residents and visitors now have the option of skipping their next Uber trip for a more environmentally-conscious-yet-equally-convenient ride with RoveLoop. Powered by Optimum, RoveLoop is the first of its kind “micro-mobility” model that offers free transportation in electric vehicles to all mobile app users who schedule rides between the three aforementioned Long Island villages.

The idea was originally born in 2019 when then Sag Harbor mayor, Kathleen Mulcahy, approached Tutto Il Giorno’s Gianpaolo De Felice, who runs the popular Italian restaurant with wife Gabby Karan, about a product that would alleviate area’s issues of traffic, parking and driving under the influence. De Felice partnered with entrepreneur Jack Brinkley-Cook, the son of supermodel and Hamptonite Christie Brinkley, to launch the eco-friendly venture this summer following the success of Rove Shuttle—the duo’s other transportation service focused on luxury rides out East from Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Passengers can book shuttles until October 31, 2021, using the mobile app available through Apple’s App Store.