The new Dominique Ansel Workshop is a celebration of croissants just off Madison Square Park. From classic croissants (made with French Beurre d’Isigny and Les Grands Moulins de Paris flour) to olive oil (with cold-pressed olive oil, rosemary and confit garlic), multigrain, pain au chocolat, almond and other varieties, the French pastry chef wanted to return to his roots by offering inventive twists on classic doughs.

“For us, the shorter the distance from the oven to your mouth, the better the croissant. So we wanted to create a little croissant counter right here inside of our pastry kitchens in Flatiron, where we’re able to think about croissants and viennoiserie a bit differently—a classic croissant made with the best butter (Beurre d’Isigny) that we’ve imported from France, olive oil and multigrain croissants, beautiful fruit danishes, and old-school French classics done a bit more modernly.” Also on offer are the brand’s signature treat, the Brown Sugar DKA, savory breakfast sandwiches, quiches and other delectable pastries served alongside a variety of coffee drinks. Enjoy your treats on the lovely outdoor patio.

17 East 27th Street; dominiqueanselworkshop.com.