Room Request! The Ray

For years, Delray Beach had been the little sister of neighboring Palm Beach. But in the last decade, it has been transformed into a glittery cultural hub for both locals and visitors. The invigorated Atlantic Avenue is teeming with a bustling spirit and a beachy-cool energy. The walkable coastal avenue is dotted with restaurants, boutiques and beauty, fitness and wellness-focused businesses. With many hospitality, residential and commercial projects under construction, the luxury space is ready to keep expanding.

A number of the most revered outposts along Atlantic Avenue are thanks to Menin Development, the Delray Beach–based, privately owned developer and manager of commercial real estate properties. The company has had its feet firmly planted in luxury hospitality since CEO and founder Craig Menin opened its doors in 1985; today, it is bringing a real estate–focused mindset to the revitalization of Delray Beach.

The Ray, one of the newest luxury hotels set to open in Delray Beach, tapped a trifecta of talent to bring its tropical-inspired, design-centric atmosphere to life. Guests are welcomed by lush, living walls, large-scale art installations and rooftop gardens that create a luxurious escape. The hotel marries interior designs by Virserius Studio, Studio Munge and Celano Design to execute the stunning vision in a beautiful and sustainable way.

The LEED Gold-certified hotel features 141 guest rooms as well as the ultimate rooftop experience. The 20,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck at The Ray will offer guests access to a lively restaurant and bar with lush tree canopy shading and private cabanas. Separately, The Cube will serve as a unique indoor/outdoor venue space with its own rooftop. The standalone space is separate from the main building and is surrounded by a glass curtain wall system creating the illusion of a floating cube.

Located just two blocks off Atlantic Avenue, The Ray will bring a design-centered luxury to the neighborhood while mirroring Menin’s focus on high-quality food, atmosphere and entertainment. From stylish guestrooms to innovative rooftop experiences, The Ray is a modern tropical oasis that flawlessly blends chic design with sustainability and local experiences. “We have a unique opportunity to create memorable experiences for the city in a variety of ways,” says Menin. “With the architectural and design-focused boutique hotel concept of The Ray, we are invigorating the city further and creating job growth along the way.”