Visit The New Richard Mille Store in Chicago

Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille, whose mechanically elite timepieces are donned by the likes of Pharrell Williams and Margot Robbie, has opened the doors of its shiny new boutique on Chicago’s East Oak Street. Inside the stylish four-story space, which seamlessly blends the company’s signature contemporary design and the traditional architecture of the building, are details of etched glass, neutral leather and brushed and polished steel reminiscent of the hand-finished surfaces of a Richard Mille timepiece.