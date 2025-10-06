Gary Friedman: Redefining Luxury Living with RH

As chairman and CEO of RH, Gary Friedman has transformed a home furnishings brand into one of the most visionary luxury lifestyle companies in the world. Under his leadership, RH has transcended traditional retail to become a global curator of design, hospitality and culture—redefining what it means to live beautifully.

Friedman’s influence is visible across RH’s expanding portfolio of immersive destinations, from the brand’s iconic RH Galleries around the world to the RH Guesthouse in New York, a concept blending hospitality, design and experience into a single, elevated expression of luxury. A second RH Guesthouse is already in development in Aspen, continuing the brand’s evolution into lifestyle environments that inspire and engage on every level.

Most recently, RH celebrated the opening of RH Paris, The Gallery on the Champs-Élysées, a landmark that showcases the brand’s European ambitions and its ability to merge design with destination. The Paris Gallery exemplifies Friedman’s larger vision: to build a brand that exists at the intersection of art, architecture and lifestyle. Every RH location—whether in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco or Paris—is designed not only to display furniture but to bring in the community. “Luxury,” Friedman has often said, “is not about price — it’s about taste, time and how something makes you feel.” It’s a philosophy that has guided RH’s transformation from a retail company into a cultural force.