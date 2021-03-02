Peace Out Skincare is Here For You

“My self-esteem took a toll and I felt like I lost part of my youth because of acne,” explains Enrico Frezza, founder of locally based brand Peace Out Skincare. “I wanted to create a brand that let people suffering from acne and other skin concerns know that I had their back, that I was there for them and that I knew what they were going through mentally and physically.” Three years ago, after copious drug store runs and a laborious quest to find the perfect combination of all-in-one acne-fighting components, he conceived his company with his first product: acne healing dots, AKA bacteria-blocking patches with hydrocolloid polymer technology, salicylic acid and aloe vera extract for targeted blemish control.

Earlier this year, Frezza unveiled a hydrating and smoothing retinol eye stick packed with fountain of youth-esque agents such as encapsulated retinol and astaxanthin. “As we age, the eyes are prime real estate for wrinkles and dark circles,” he explains. “It’s perfect for all ages and skin journeys, whether it’s preventative or used as an anti-aging ally. It’s so easy to use: swipe, don’t wipe and that’s it.”