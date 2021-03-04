The Best New Hotspots in Las Vegas

Where to Stay:

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, is set to open this spring. Situated steps from the Strip, the resort boasts a Mohegan Sun Casino, 5-acre desert pool oasis, theater and 12 dining and drinking destinations. Venue highlights include Todd English’s Olives, Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market, a new Nobu outpost and Hakkasan Group’s Casa Calavera. Three distinctive towers will house guest rooms featuring modern desert décor by Los Angeles-based design firm Studio Collective.

The Cosmopolitan opened in December 10 years ago. The resort will celebrate this milestone with a variety of new and exclusive packages, experiences and hospitality offerings that are sure to appeal to any high roller. Under the stewardship of CEO Bill McBeath, this distinctive brand has continued to be one of Sin City’s hottest hotels, attracting celebrities from Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Gwyneth Paltrow, John Mayer, Jennifer Lopez and Florence Welch. We break the hotel down by the numbers to see what makes it so special.

Where to Shop:

Nestled in the upper section of the Wynn Plaza Shops is a new two-story, 4,500-square-foot Hermès shop. Designed by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, the airy boutique’s interior is inspired by Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park nature preserve, featuring warm russet tones, cork walls and cognac-hued leather furniture. Shoppers can find silk scarves, jewelry, leather goods and equestrian equipment on the lower level, as well as a discreet VIP salon and spaces for home and beauty products. On the upper floor, women’s ready-to-wear and shoes are arranged alongside men’s ready-to-wear, fine jewelry and watches.