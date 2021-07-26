Tag Heuer

Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer is debuting a new boutique at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa this summer. The store’s interiors mirror its coastal surroundings with beachy decor like surfboards and a SoCal-inspired color palette of soft blues and cool whites. With vibrant portraits of global brand ambassador professional surfer Kai Lenny lining the walls, there is an invigorating energy throughout the space. The Tag Heuer store will offer the brand’s signature racing-inspired timepieces, along with the new Carrera Chronograph collection and other limited-edition watches.

Minnow

Colorful children’s swimwear brand Minnow has teamed up with chic and stylish accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane for a limited-edition swimwear line for both women and children. The vibrant collection features a tropical color palette and playful patterns such as gingham prints in lavender and watermelon. Minnow has also recently opened a boutique at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach to showcase this collection and its main line offerings. The new store is the perfect shopping destination for the most adorable children’s swimwear this summer.

Mulberry

Mulberry’s exclusive new concept store at South Coast Plaza immerses shoppers in the brand’s British heritage through distinct design details as well as the newly launched Icon Editions collection created in honor of Mulberry’s 50th anniversary. The limited-edition release features collectable, miniature versions of some of the line’s most sought-after silhouettes, such as the Alexa and the Amberley. Along with this limited-edition collection, the Mulberry outpost at South Coast Plaza will offer the brand’s full range of luxury leather handbags, accessories, womenswear and travel collections.