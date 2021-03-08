The second Tiffany Blue Box Café in North America has found a home at South Coast Plaza this winter. The new Tiffany & Co. store spans 12,000 square feet and immediately attracts shoppers with a hand-painted mural by artist Yoon Hyup at the entrance. To celebrate the new store and Café, South Coast Plaza will be the first North American store to exclusively showcase the Tiffany T1 bangle and ring in 18-karat rose gold with baguette diamonds.

With a midcentury modern design aesthetic and smart sportswear displayed throughout, the new Thom Browne store at South Coast Plaza is pointedly on brand for the American fashion label. The 2,500-square-foot space boasts chic white Calcutta and Carrara marble floors, banker gray Bardiglio and Carrara marble walls and minimalist furniture by the likes of Knoll and Jacques Adnet. Along with tailored clothing and accessories, the store has dedicated areas for eyewear and fragrances, making it one of the best places to shop in Orange County for menswear.

The new LoveShackFancy boutique at Lido Marina Village is a coastal oasis ornamented with romantic Parisian décor, a raw white ceiling and textured, feminine wallpaper. The ethereal Newport Beach store welcomes shoppers with a vintage 1940s bow-adorned iron bench out front and houses the brand’s whimsical clothing, knits, linens and other home accessories alongside enchanting vintage finds.

Step into the new Celine boutique at South Coast Plaza and explore the refined architectural concept designed by creative director Hedi Slimane. From the natural ginger and cream-veined black granite walls and Roman lava stone floor to the sculptural furniture and contemporary artwork, the store effortlessly juxtaposes materials to create a stunning outpost to shop in Orange County. Peruse Celine’s newest ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, jewelry, sunglasses and accessory collections at the new Costa Mesa locale.