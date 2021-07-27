Palace Social

Palace Social breathes new life into the former location of Palace Bowling Lanes, the beloved Houston landmark on Bellaire Boulevard. The 27,000-square-foot retro-perfect space features eight elegant bowling lanes, 50 arcade games, multi-sport simulators, an immersive dark ride theater, VR stations and bars and lounges. Drawing on elements of nostalgia, Palace Social is destined to become an attraction for Houstonians of all ages.

Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse

Along storied Montrose Boulevard near the Houston Museum District sits the new Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse. A color palette of marbled black and gold accented with red leather booths, ornate chandeliers and sexy lighting sets the mood for a memorable evening. “I’ve been thinking about opening a steakhouse for years, as it’s a cuisine and environment I gravitate to,” says owner Luis Rangel. “What really appealed to me was the opportunity to downsize from a typically meaty steakhouse footprint and infuse a more boutique, European-style ambience that played off the patina of the venue.”

Degust

Degust, short for degustación, meaning to taste carefully and fully appreciate flavor, is a new restaurant by chef Brandon Silva and partner Steven Salazar. At the off-white quartz stone bar shaped like two half-moons, guests sit on either side watching the chef and his team as they plate food in the center. Highlights of the tasting menu include king trumpet mushrooms with citrus, cauliflower with caviar and garlic and a horchata-and-rice pudding dessert.

Diversión

The duo’s other concept, Diversión, isn’t your typical bar. Here, every ingredient is made from scratch, and the produce determines what’s on the menu. The menu, inspired by Salazar’s Spanish heritage and his love of Japanese culture, features creative libations including the bubbly Espumante and Caviar, the tiki-inspired Day at the Beach and Cereal Milk. With only a small number of seats, this watering hole caters to guests looking for a personal cocktail experience.