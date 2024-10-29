The Surrey And Casa Tua Open In NYC

View the gallery

Originally opened as a residential hotel in 1926 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the iconic Surrey has been closed for years. This October sees the reopening of the landmark gem as The Surrey, a Corinthia Hotel, part of the Corinthia Hotels group based in Malta and London. Following in the footsteps of the sumptuous London outpost, The Surrey is ready to welcome guests to its 70 guest rooms and 30 suites designed by MBDS, including four themed suites inspired by the beauty of Central Park just steps away. In addition to its serene public spaces, The Surrey is also home to Casa Tua, the first New York outpost of the Miami favorite known for a vibrant, clubby scene and excellent Mediterranean cuisine. The Surrey Spa featuring Sisley Paris products offers everything from treatment rooms to steam and sauna areas, a salt relaxation room and state-of-the-art fitness equipment. A carefully curated art collection is on display throughout the property, with an emphasis on New York artists past and present that make this boutique hotel feel like a home away from home. The brainchild of Miky and Leticia Grendene, Casa Tua features an expansive ground floor restaurant and lounge open to the public (as with their Miami, Aspen and Paris locations). You can expect fan favorites on the menu including Miky’s Salad, spaghetti alla nerano, branzino al sale and nut-crusted salmon.