Inside Nordstrom's Star-Studded Opening Event Anna Wintour, Katie Holmes, Zosia Mamet, and many other celebrities celebrated the retailer's NYC flagship debut

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Fashion powerhouse Nordstrom has arrived in New York City in style. The retailer celebrated the opening of their Manhattan flagship store with an exclusive event at the new 320,000 square-foot space. Guests mingled across the seven floors while sipping champagne and savoring tasty bites from the expansive culinary concepts throughout the store. Attendees were able to shop the curated merchandise at Nordstrom and partake in unique in-store activations such as a New York photo wall, bag customization, custom floral arrangement carts, and Nordstrom Beauty Haven services.



Entertainment varied between each floor, offering guests a truly special experience. Nordstrom tapped QuestLove, Stretch and Bobbito, DJ Mad Marj, Karen Elson, DJ Wolf, DJ Claire Marie, Kitty Cash, and DJ Lady Bunny to perform. The evening’s finale was an impressive performance by The Roots.



Celebrity guests included Anna Wintour, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Karlie Kloss, Olivia Wilde, Tory Burch, Joan Smalls, and many others. Click through the gallery for an inside look at the Nordstrom NYC opening party.