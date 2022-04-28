Beauty News: Spa Openings in Manhattan

The Lanby

The Lanby is a new luxury hospitality-inspired health and wellness members club in Bryant Park. The Lanby’s club space is evocative of a sophisticated boutique hotel that looks and feels anything but clinical, and members enjoy luxury comforts like Parachute robes, Aesop amenities, exclusive events and programming, wellness assessments and more. With a focus on creating a reality where patients genuinely look forward to going to the doctor’s office and taking control of their health, The Lanby is reimagining concierge medicine for the modern generation.

Skin in The Game

Park Avenue plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan has hit it out of the park with her skincare line starting with her Platinum Lip Plump and Platinum Long Lash growth serum for eyelashes and eyebrows containing provitamin B5. “I think the most essential components of a skincare regimen are my mixed molecular weight Hyaluronic Serum, Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum and my Retinol + Bakuchiol Serum,” says Dr. Devgan. “Those three categories, hyaluronic, vitamin C and retinol, are truly skin changing and can really transform a complexion.” Dr. Devgan’s Retinol + Bakuchiol Serum is another hero product that has just the right blend of actives and botanicals to achieve a clear and radiant complexion. “This concentrated combination helps to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pore size and blemishes and has a supple, fast-absorbing consistency that feels silky on the skin.”

Valmont Spa at The Carlyle

The first Valmont-operated spa in the United States has opened on the Upper East Side at the Carlyle Hotel. The multi­level third-floor Valmont Spa at The Carlyle is decorated with art by Sol LeWitt and Murano glass light fixtures, and four treatment rooms are home to decadent beauty and skin treatments like the Valmont Ultimate Facial, using the brand’s L’Elixir des Glaciers collection, and a treatment created specifically for the Carlyle that includes oxygen and LEDs along with Valmont’s signature collagen mask. “Valmont aligns itself with the best five-star properties all over the world and we are delighted to call The Carlyle our new home in the United States,” says the brand’s North American CEO, Cédric Roget. The ground floor La Maison Valmont boutique showcases all the brand’s product offerings, from skincare to fragrance, in an experiential space.