Valmont Opens a New Spa at the Carlyle Hotel

The first Valmont-operated spa in the United States has opened on the Upper East Side at the Carlyle Hotel. The multi­level third-floor Valmont Spa at The Carlyle is decorated with art by Sol LeWitt and Murano glass light fixtures, and four treatment rooms are home to decadent beauty and skin treatments like the Valmont Ultimate Facial, using the brand’s L’Elixir des Glaciers collection, and a treatment created specifically for the Carlyle that includes oxygen and LEDs along with Valmont’s signature collagen mask.

“Valmont aligns itself with the best five-star properties all over the world and we are delighted to call The Carlyle our new home in the United States,” says the brand’s North American CEO, Cédric Roget. The ground floor La Maison Valmont boutique showcases all the brand’s product offerings, from skincare to fragrance, in an experiential space.