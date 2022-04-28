Moncler and John Lobb Open in Beverly Hills

John Lobb

British shoemaker John Lobb has opened an elegant and futuristic flagship in Beverly Hills designed by French architecture studio Ciguë. The new store boasts walnut wood and matte metal accents showing off the brand’s entire range of both new and archival designs for men. Concierges will assist customers with everything from taking custom measurements for the perfect fit to repairing a well-loved pair of shoes to extend its lifetime. Sustainability is at the forefront of John Lobb’s identity, making the brand’s “By Request” service an important offering, allowing customers to select their leather, colors, soles and metal buckles to create the perfect handcrafted pair of shoes that will last forever.

Moncler

Italian luxury fashion brand Moncler brings its stylish skiwear and ready-to-wear to Rodeo Drive. The brand’s two-story Beverly Hills flagship features a dramatic concrete staircase in the center of the space and pays homage to Moncler’s mountain-inspired background with natural textures and materials such as pinewood, Italian travertine stone and grey Ceppo di Gré stone. The expansive mirrors and sleek black accents add a contemporary aesthetic punctuated by Los Angeles–based artist Steve Harrington’s playful art. The new boutique showcases the Moncler Collection, Moncler Grenoble and Moncler Genius collections.