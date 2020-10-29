Miami is a cultural melting pot with a vivacious nightlife and incredible cuisine. While Miami offers a slew of hotspots to eat, drink, and be merry, there are days when all you need is a shopping spree and maybe a quick manicure, massage, and facial. We found a few new high-end luxury store openings that will certainly have your next big purchase waiting for you, as well as the newest socially-distanced spa that caters to women with time restraints. We don’t all have an entire day to devote to the spa, but we still want to indulge in some self-care. See below for our guide to how to treat yourself in Miami.

Where to Get Pampered:

DashBar is a new 2,700-square-foot spa in Brickell that allows visitors to relax in one chair for 60 minutes while they enjoy three different beauty services of their choice. The Miami spa opened on October 15 and features the patent-pending PollyDash chair, which boasts innovative technology that allows aestheticians to quickly and efficiently perform services such as a gel manicure, Cryoskin facial and a pedicure simultaneously. The streamlined nature of the salon caters to multitasking women with limited time for pampering.

“As a mother, wife and businesswoman juggling it all, I realize how valuable time is in our everyday lives,” says founder Carla Oliva. DashBar also carries sustainable beauty brands like Pai Skincare and is set to launch its own clean beauty product line this year.

Where to Shop:

Discover supreme elegance through lighting, textiles and furniture at the brand-new Armani/Casa flagship store in the Miami Design District. Browse their newest furniture collections along with other classic items such as the patterned Armani/Casa Peggy Chair.

The new Alexander McQueen concept store in the Miami Design District is all about the juxtaposition of light and glass. The interior features innovative glass cylinders, while a cotton-based papier-mâché clads the exterior. The whimsical flagship store was dreamt up by the brand’s creative director, Sarah Burton, in collaboration with Chilean architect Smiljan Radic.

This fall, French fashion house Roger Vivier celebrates the 55th anniversary of its iconic buckle shoe (famously worn by Catherine Deneuve in the film Belle de Jour) by launching a brand-new Belle Vivier Mule silhouette. “The original Belle Vivier is a style that embodies timeless beauty,” says the brand’s creative director, Gherardo Felloni. “The buckle is the eternal signature of Roger Vivier, so it’s always a source of inspiration and a challenge to reimagine every season. It is a more contemporary style but it still carries the two signatures: the metal buckle and the classic “Skyscraper” heel.” The style is adored by fans such as Katie Holmes, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Alba, and we know this wearable mule will be fall’s breakout shoe.