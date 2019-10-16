Shop Our Top 8 Favorite New Face Cleansers
These formulas will help wash away the day’s stresses and reveal soft and supple skin
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Perfect for sensitive skin, this alcohol-free formula helps retain skin’s natural oils and pH balance while gently removing makeup and dirt. The dual-effect sensitive skin cloth is a lifesaver, featuring textured muslin for exfoliating and soft terry cloth for softer massaging.
Camellia & Rose Gentle Hydrating Cleanser + Cloth, $70, PAI SKINCARE, paiskincare.us.