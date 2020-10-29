Juicy Couture Celebrates 25 Years of Trendsetting

A matching velour tracksuit adorned with glittery rhinestones has been permanently woven into the tapestry of pop culture during the early aughts thanks to a slew of celebrities and of course, Juicy Couture. The most iconic duo from the 2000s is possibly Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton, who were frequently (and famously) spotted in matching Juicy tracksuits and oversized Louis Vuitton bags.

Recently, Kardashian West launched a velour collection for her brand SKIMS and recruited Hilton to recreate some of those legendary moments. If those photos don’t transport you back to the 2000s, I don’t know what will.

Juicy Couture launched in 1995 and debuted the tracksuit in 2001. 25 years later, Juicy has proved itself to be much more than a fleeting trend but rather, a mainstay in fashion and pop culture alike. “Juicy Couture is a brand whose place in pop culture is truly unrivaled and a fashion brand that has achieved iconic status with multiple generations,” says Natasha Fishman, CCO and EVP Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Juicy Couture brand. “As we mark the brand’s 25th year, we are thrilled that this milestone comes as we reinvigorate the World of Juicy with best-in-class partners in the U.S. and around the globe.”

To celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary, Juicy is set to released a curated capsule collection with limited-edition tracksuits, t-shirts, and jumpsuits. The 25th anniversary capsule collection will be created in partnership with U.S. apparel company NYC Alliance and will focus on glamorous sportswear. Fans of Juicy can expect an expanded launch in spring 2021.

In addition to the limited-edition capsule collection, Juicy is collaborating with cruelty-free fashion brand Apparis to launch the first-ever faux fur tracksuit for the 2020 holiday season. Shop the collab on November 12. And finally, as if a slew of collaborations and revitalized e-commerce platform wasn’t enough, with Election Day right around the corner, Juicy is also partnering with I am a voter to produce branded content and both reusable and disposable mask options.

Shop the new capsule collection