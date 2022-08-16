Exclusive New Dining Experiences in Miami

El Secreto Omakase

El Secreto Omakase, a one-of-a-kind private speakeasy-style omakase experience crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui, has opened at the Faena. El Secreto Omakase is a six-seat bar with two seatings per night, and with a tasting menu of Tokyo-style sushi and Kyoto-style kaiseki. The private bar is concealed behind the illuminated walls of the hotel and the crimson velvet folds of Faena Theater, offering an exclusive new gastronomic experience to the Faena District. The ever-evolving tasting menu is driven by chef Qui’s choice. Menu highlights include fresh seafood flown in daily, innovative vegetarian dishes and a cocktail program featuring small-batch sakes. The Art Deco-inspired space truly sets the mood for guests with onyx black walls, a bronze bar and gilded artwork from celebrated artists Juan Gatti and Amaya Bouquet. As the latest opening for luxury lifestyle leader Faena, El Secreto Omakase at Faena Miami has reimagined the dining experience with an elevated sense of discovery.

Dirty French Steakhouse

Major Food Group (MFG) has opened Dirty French Steakhouse, a glamorous and energetic interpretation of the classic steakhouse in Brickell. The meat-and-fish-focused menu offers a vast raw bar selection, seafood entrées, aged steaks, sides and a dessert soufflé program. Longtime MFG collaborator Ken Fulk designed the opulent space for maximum lavishness with a nod to the neon glitz of the Magic City, as well as to the sumptuous elegance of legendary institutions like Maxim’s of Paris (think animal prints, jungle patterns, mashrabiya screens and silk lanterns). “We realized that there was a tremendous opportunity to bring a sensational steakhouse to Brickell in true MFG fashion—a sophisticated, contemporary, high-energy culinary blockbuster fit for the most exciting city in the world today,” says MFG co-owner Jeff Zalaznick.