The Doctor is in Miami

Beloved Miami-born-and-bred dermatologist Dr. Martin Zaiac is renowned for his mastery in skin rejuvenation, Botox and fillers, skin cancer detection, Mohs surgery and other skin techniques. After almost two years of mask wearing, his clients were happy to be showing their faces around town again and have been coming back to him in droves. “Since there were two years of minimal treatment, most patients are eager to go back to the maintenance routine of Botox and fillers on a three-time-a-year schedule,” says Dr. Zaiac. “The new Zoom workplace has brought our clients’ faces up close and personal, exacerbating pigment changes and fine lines and wrinkles from years of sun damage. Patients are looking to freshen up their skin’s appearance.” The nationally recognized Dr. Zaiac talks to DuJour about the latest technologies he’s employing on his patients.

What facial treatments have been popular recently?

We have been doing a lot of Hydrafacials with an extra booster treatment to refresh and hydrate the skin.

What new lasers do you have in the office?

We have a new system called the Halo, the world’s first hybrid fractional laser, which is a resurfacing laser that is stronger than the popular Fraxel and Clear + Brilliant lasers. We combine Halo with the newest platform called the BBL Hero for a dual treatment called the Zaiac Combo. The BBL stands for broadband light, which is a broader application than the older IPL (intense pulsed light).

You’re based in Miami, where sun damage, I’m sure, is rampant. How can your patients combat this?

The BBL Hero technology allows us to treat large areas of sun damage on the neck, chest, arms and legs at a very fast pace. Where it once took hours to do, now it can be done in less than 30 minutes across the entire body with minimal downtime and essentially pain-free. All the sunspots and sun damage will improve in three sessions or less, depending on how extensive they are. The light also stimulates the fibroblasts in the skin to induce new collagen and elastic fiber production, giving skin a rejuvenating effect.

For those people still wearing masks, how can patients avoid maskne?

Here in Miami we were lucky in that we were still able to be outside during the worst of the pandemic, thus minimizing this issue. Try to remove your mask for at least five minutes every hour. Maintain a simple facial routine using a mild exfoliating cream or face wash with glycolic or salicylic acid to remove the older dead skin cells which harbor unwanted oils and environmental dirt. Follow that up with an antioxidant serum which absorbs the free radicals produced in the skin which contribute to aging and skin degeneration and a good sunscreen with at least SPF 30. At night, I love a retinoid, which is one of the most effective anti-aging weapons.