Whether you opt for an ablative fractional laser treatment or a gentle dermabrasion device, new technologies can wipe away those winter blues and prep your skin for summer sun. Fraxel is ideal for treating sun damage on the face, neck and chest as well as acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes and melasma. “This laser will help with skin texture, firmness, elasticity and pore size appearance,” says Dr. Anne Chapas, founder and medical director of Union Square Laser Dermatology in Manhattan. “A series of treatments is necessary, but the effects are gradual and require minimal recovery time—maybe a few days of redness and swelling post-procedure, but easily covered by tinted sunscreen or makeup.” The device is both versatile and customizable, with the ability to go through every layer of skin to promote new collagen formation and skin rejuvenation. The advantage of Fraxel over other laser skin procedures and treatments is that you are not breaking the skin. “Since the laser only treats a fraction of tissue at a time, it leaves the surrounding tissue intact, which promotes rapid healing and reverses sun damage,” says Dr. Chapas. There are two types of the device: the more aggressive Fraxel Repair, which can produce noticeable results in just one treatment but requires more downtime, and the milder Fraxel Dual.

Between two and six treatments are recommended to achieve optimal results, with annual follow-ups. “Patients may experience redness or swelling after the procedure that diminishes over the next several days,” says Dr. Chapas. “Skin may appear to be bronzed or show little dark dots on the treated area, which may feel dry, peel or flake. Skin may also have a sandpaper texture for a few days after treatment.” The procedure itself isn’t very painful: “Some patients describe the sensation as burning and will feel a tingly sensation during the treatment itself,” says Manhattan dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum. “However, most patients numb for about 45 minutes prior, minimizing any discomfort. Patients should avoid the sun for up to seven days while the skin is peeling.”

“Don’t get treated with Fraxel if you have extensive breakouts, open wounds or infections on the face, are predisposed to keloid formation or excessive scarring or have experienced pigmentation changes following surgery or are on systemic steroids,” explains Dr. Chapas. “For patients with deeper skin tones, it is important to discuss treatments with a board-certified dermatologist with experience in treating skin of color,” says Dr. Nussbaum. “People with darker skin tones should avoid traditional ablative lasers like Fraxel Repair because there is a risk of hyperpigmentation.”

With most people working from home, now is a perfect time to sign up for this results-driven procedure. “Fraxel is a trusted, gold-standard treatment that has been proven to be safe and effective at addressing some of the most noticeable signs of aging,” says Dr. Chapas. “It’s a go-to treatment for many, including some of the biggest celebrities, because it produces noticeable results without extensive downtime.” Dr. Nussbaum agrees: “My patients love Fraxel because it provides real results for some of their biggest skincare concerns and helps them to achieve a more youthful appearance without surgery.”

For an aesthetic facial treatment that doesn’t require any downtime, DiamondGlow is a new dermabrasion device with a crushed diamond tip that gently removes the top layer of skin and delivers topical serums onto the skin. As Chrissy Teigen, who experienced it at the office of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, said: “It’s sucking out all the grossness. I can feel it pulling it out.” At New York City’s Shafer Clinic, run by plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer, aesthetician Edyta Jarosz is wielding the device to deliver healthier, smoother, clearer skin with unclogged pores and a more even tone. “The three-in-one noninvasive facial treatment uses 3X1 technology to simultaneously exfoliate the skin, extract impurities and infuse skin with professional-grade SkinMedica Pro-Infusion Serums tailored to address different skin concerns all at once,” says Jarosz. “One of the best things about DiamondGlow is that you can safely treat delicate skin around the eye area and lips, where skin is prone to wrinkles and volume loss.”

The 30-minute treatment also promises an improved appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dryness, dark spots and discoloration and overall dull skin thanks to different tip variations. “Allergan Aesthetics is committed to offering a full range of skincare solutions for customers to improve skin quality in-office and at home,” says Allergan vice president of marketing Colleen McKenna. “DiamondGlow brings the facial experience to the next level with the use of customizable patented real diamond tips to resurface skin and infuse open pores with potent serums. Just one DiamondGlow treatment enhances clarity and luminosity, ​with continued improvement after each session.” The closed-loop vacuum system is also highly customizable, and each of the device’s six diamond tips is specifically designed for maximum efficacy and exfoliation for specific skin concerns, say, large pores, age spots or acne. It’s been proven to volumize skin by 7 percent, improve radiance, visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, stimulate healthy cell renewal and give a lasting youthful boost. After the treatment, skin is smoothed, plumped, hydrated and healthy. Treatments are recommended every one to two weeks, and a provider, like Jarosz, can suggest a regimen that’s right for you.