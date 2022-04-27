Afternoon Tea Comes To The Maybourne Beverly Hills

With fresh roses in bloom across Los Angeles, the wall holding bundles of fragrant hand bouquets at the Maybourne Beverly Hills x Claridge’s Afternoon Tea popup feels especially apt. It’s just one of the many pitch-perfect details to experience on the Maybourne Hotel’s transformed third floor garden terrace during the week-long Claridge’s Afternoon Tea service residency through April 30th—albeit with a few L.A.-specific twists.

Maybourne executive chef Kaleo Adams, Claridge’s executive pastry chef Thibault Hauchard, and Foyer director Glenn Piper and crew hit the classic notes just right. The service begins with Laurent Perrier champagne before moving into the beloved ritual. There’s impeccably sliced Severn & Wye smoked salmon imported from London served with dill and lemon butter between flavorful, expertly trimmed slices of pumpernickel bread, and ham with celeriac and truffle mayonnaise sandwiches. Other gestures demonstrate how this 150-year-old tradition is amenable to evolving. Soft rye caraway bread holding thin sheets of five-day cured and smoked pastrami with sauerkraut dressing is a sophisticated reinterpretation the iconic Reuben, while Japanese-style egg salad that’s been all the rage since Konbi opened in Echo Park is enjoyed with the Vibrant Lemon Blend sourced in partnership with Henrietta Lovell of the Rare Tea Co. in London.

The classic Claridge’s scone recipe paired with Cornish clotted cream and Marco Polo gelée (thanks to executive chef Martyn Nail) satisfies the die-hards, while a gluten-free version infused with Buddha’s Hand citrus and served with rhubarb jam from Sqirl is another deft L.A. touch. Everything looks and tastes better presented in Bernardaud Limoges china, in this case custom emblazoned with the host venue’s signature peachy pink.

Even if the afternoon feels a bit bittersweet given the brief residency, guests can anticipate this infusion of Mayfair coming to Beverly Hills for the longer term. (In the meantime, enjoy the ultra-chic intimate Maybourne Bar designed by André Fu with a cocktail program by Head Mixologist Chris Amirault that debuted earlier this year.) Among the various projects underway at the property helmed by London-based Bryan O’Sullivan includes an afternoon tea salon, readying for its closeup next year.