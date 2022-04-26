Hotel News in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Hotel

The historic Beverly Hills Hotel tapped world-renowned interior design studio Champalimaud Design to reimagine the hotel’s luxurious poolside area. The 11 newly redesigned private cabanas invite guests into an Instagram-worthy world of Old Hollywood glamour with pink-and-white-striped awnings, charming terrazzo coffee tables and, most notably, the hotel’s signature pink Martinique banana leaf wallpaper. The Pink Palace has been a staple in Hollywood for decades and this redesign marks the first time the hotel has reintroduced the iconic wallpaper since the 1940s. The new pink colorway was pulled from the company’s archives to complement the original green of the hotel’s signature interiors. The chic hideaways perfectly reflect the distinct design aesthetic of the Dorchester Collection’s Beverly Hills Hotel while offering a beautiful new outdoor experience for guests to bask in.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills

The Cigar and Whiskey Bar at The Maybourne Beverly Hills offers an array of whiskies from the Suntory distillery in Japan to the famed Macallan distillery in Speyside, Scotland. Accompanying this exceptional whiskey list is a custom humidor containing 1,000 cigars from the Caribbean and Central America. The intimate bar showcases dark wood-paneled walls, cozy leather armchairs and banquettes illuminated by Lalique wall sconces and light fixtures.