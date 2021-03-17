Where to Eat in Los Angeles

Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group has opened two new restaurants, Merois and Ospero, at the new Pendry West Hollywood. Marinated big eye tuna with kaluga caviar and rice crisps and warm lobster salad are indicative of the Japanese, Southeast Asian and French/California cuisine you can expect at Merois; Ospero will feature wood-fired pizzas. The restaurants will bring both indoor and al fresco dining to Sunset Boulevard, with a thoughtfully designed outdoor terrace with views of downtown Los Angeles. “This project inspired me to create a dining experience for Los Angeles that not only celebrates the iconic West Hollywood I love so much, but also embraces the future of dining,” says Wolfgang Puck. “Merois will exemplify my passion for combining classic French techniques with California and Asian influences, and Ospero will show a completely new way to bring our signature pizzas as well as new seasonal vegan options to Sunset Boulevard.”

This past summer, Venice café Great White debuted a new, larger space on Pacific Avenue with more socially distanced outdoor seating. The restaurant, owned by Aussies Sam Cooper and Sam Trude with a kitchen led by Chilean chef Juan Ferriero, will be expanding to Melrose and Larchmont areas in 2021. The team has created the ultimate boho beach chic vibe at their original location, serving healthy and delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Previously the Montage Beverly Hills, The Maybourne Beverly Hills has just unveiled The Terrace, a new alfresco dining experience overlooking the serene Beverly Canon Gardens. Helmed by newly appointed chef Kaleo Adams, The Terrace offers seasonal California-inspired cuisine and cocktails in a rustic, yet refined atmosphere. Lunch and dinner menus include hearty salads, housemade pastas and seafood and meat entrees like Moon Bay shellfish and free-range Jidori chicken. On the weekends, the restaurant offers the ultimate weekend brunch with a complimentary mimosa tasting and special menu items.