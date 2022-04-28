Here’s Where to Eat in Aspen

Chica

Tucked inside the stylish Residences at The Little Nell is Chica, 50 Eggs Hospitality Group’s new dining concept. The 4,335-square-foot restaurant offers lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, après-ski and late-night eats. The spacious 3,000-square-foot outdoor patio and bar is the ideal setting to complement Chica’s warm, flavorful menu inspired by Latin American cuisine. “As a long-time visitor to this beautiful town, I am very pleased to open Chica Aspen and firmly plant our roots in the community,” says 50 Eggs founder and CEO John Kunkel. “Our award-winning design, cuisine and cocktail program will be something new that locals and visitors alike will love.”

Casa D’Angelo

Overlooking the Aspen and Red mountains, the newly opened Casa D’Angelo offers a breathtaking ambiance coupled with delicious Italian fine dining. Chef Angelo Elia and his wife Denise have taken over the old Piñons space, transforming the dining room and creating an outdoor patio and private dining room. The menu boasts homemade pastas, locally sourced ingredients and meats and seafood dishes. “My wife, Denise, and I have had the pleasure of being Snowmass homeowners for the past six years,” says Elia. “Although we were not looking to open a restaurant here, we were approached by the former owner of Piñons, who had visited us in our Fort Lauderdale restaurant, and convinced us that we would be a great fit for this area. We went to his restaurant and couldn’t help being seduced by the idea, since Aspen, in our view, is the utmost in fine living.”

Felix Roasting Co.

Founder Matt Moinian and partner and designer Ken Fulk have opened an Aspen location of their coffee shop and café, Felix Roasting Co., at Auberge Resorts’ Hotel Jerome. Featuring all the coffee and tea drinks imaginable, including fan-favorite drinks the Hickory Smoked S’mores Latte and the Lavender Honeycomb Latte, the eye-catching interiors are pretty in pink. White oak chevron-patterned floors, wainscot built-ins painted in the palest blush, floral wall coverings, enamel-topped tables, peacock colored velvet-and-leather tufted banquettes and velvet fringed slipper chairs and a gold-stamped tin ceiling with vintage pink Murano glass chandeliers adorn the space.