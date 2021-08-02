Raised by a pair of medical doctors who are beloved by their patients, it was only natural that Giselle Wasfie would become inspired to venture down the path of health and wellness. The music journalist-turned-doctor of acupuncture and medicine launched Remix Acupuncture and Integrative Health in Chicago, followed by a therapeutic product line that is an extension of the clinic’s services. Wasfie’s appreciation for the natural techniques of Eastern medicine stem from her Middle Eastern background and the way she incorporates herbal medicine into her lifestyle.

At Remix, patients can expect an elevated acupuncture experience, with specialized attention and expertise from practitioners. “It’s more of a take-your-time approach that is really hard to find in the city,” says Wasfie. “This allows us to connect with our clients on a deeper level and, from there, treatments are individualized and optimized to greater benefit.”

After a comprehensive acupuncture or facial rejuvenation session, clients can keep the vibes going at home with natural, essential oil–based therapies using botanicals, crystal healing and the principles of energy medicine to deliver mind-body healing. In addition to products such as aromatherapy sprays and candles, Giselle Wasfie’s brand recently launched two crystal healing tools for self-care enthusiasts.