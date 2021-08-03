Christian Louboutin

Situated in a historic building that was once home to Charlie Chaplin’s offices is the brand-new Christian Louboutin West Coast flagship boutique. With signature red window shades and flags decorating the building’s exterior, there is no mistaking this Rodeo Drive location for anything other than the iconic accessories designer’s storefront. Large bay windows on the two-floor boutique’s ground floor offer a sun-soaked summertime aesthetic all year-round. The walls are adorned with artwork by French photographer Jean-Vincent Simonet that illustrate blurred outlines of shoes with flowers and pastel shades.

Fleur du Mal

Luxury lingerie brand Fleur du Mal has opened its first West Coast location in West Hollywood, marking its second boutique nationwide. Fleur du Mal founder Jennifer Zuccarini tapped design firm Perron-Roettinger, which has designed spaces for brands like Yeezy and Fenty, to create the new store’s sensual aesthetic. Cheeky loungewear and silky pajamas will be on display while delicate lingerie will be tucked into discreet coves throughout the store.