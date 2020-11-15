The modern jewelry company Gemist has always put its customer and their designs first. The brand values the power of a distinct design that reflects a person’s style, energy, and point of view. With Gemist’s interactive online design experience, customers can easily bring their visionary jewelry designs to life with a few clicks. With all jewelry (rings, earrings, necklaces) made in downtown Los Angeles with sustainable materials and using ethical practices, it makes sense that the brand would team up with another Los Angeles-based brand for their latest pop-up shop. “Fred Segal has always embraced brands for their unique sense of self. They love ideas that think outside of the box and push boundaries. Gemist is no ordinary jewelry company and we knew we wanted a partner that really understood that. They welcome the Gemist experience as one-of-a-kind and we believe the Fred Segal consumer will also fall in love,” Gemist founder and CEO Madeline Fraser says of the Gemist pop-up shop at the flagship Fred Segal boutique on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The experiential pop-up shop will feature interactive moments for customers like a modular design product that you can use to attach a universal setting to earrings, rings, and necklaces for a fully customized piece of jewelry. Fraser emphasizes how much customization is available at the pop-up shop and how customers can truly unleash their creativity into their jewelry however they’d like.

Ahead of the opening, Gemist designed an exclusive collection of jewelry available at the Gemist x Fred Segal pop-up shop and on fredsegal.com. Gemist is celebrated for its colorful gemstones, stackable rings, and mix-and-match earrings. This new collection draws inspiration from all of those aesthetics. The core gemstones in the collection are morganite, aquamarine, amethyst and white topaz and everything is available in three types of metal: white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold. “The designs are meant to be worn every day and to withstand time. They are classic and delicate silhouettes that you will love and wear forever. They are also interchangeable and customizable. For example, our huggies and necklaces can be paired with charms that can be mixed and matched or layered to make a unique design statement,” Fraser says of the exclusive collection.

Fraser’s favorite pieces from the new collection for Fred Segal are the stacking rings. “They come in round, oval, and emerald stone cuts and can be layered together to make a very unique and beautiful stack.”

The Gemist x Fred Segal pop-up shop will be open from November 17 until December 15 at the Fred Segal boutique on Sunset Boulevard.