A Better Way to Stay Fresh

“Deodorant is personal,” says Randi Christiansen, CEO of clean skincare brand Nécessaire. “There is simply not a ‘one product fits all’ approach. However, we feel we have a solution that will make a difference.” The brand, co-founded by Christiansen and fellow L.A.-based entrepreneur and former Into the Gloss editorial director Nick Axelrod, spent more than two years developing a new unisex product that’s simply known as The Deodorant.

A multimineral formula of active ingredients including silica, zinc and kaolin clay keeps you dry while a gentle combination of lactic and mandelic acids neutralizes odor. The eucalyptus-scented deodorant also features a mild blend of essential oils.