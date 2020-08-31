APL Teams Up With Maisonette on Mommy & Me Sneakers

APL has released an expansion of their kids collection in collaboration with the e-commerce children’s marketplace, Maisonette. The two brands have come together to create a limited-edition Mommy & Me sneaker.

This shoe will range from adult sizing to 8C in kids and youth size 4 in the silhouette of APL’s best-selling TechLoom Bliss running sneaker in peony. The Bliss is APL’s lightest sneaker, offering the ease and comfort of a slip-on silhouette. APL and Maisonette’s perfect peony sneakers are adorned with a matte strap and speckles throughout the midsole, with the Maisonette logo featured in the interior.

“We’ve admired APL for quite some time for their unique, innovative design and revolutionary technology. We are excited to partner with such a renowned brand and introduce their kids’ assortment to our customer,” said Maisonette Co-Founder and CEO, Sylvana Ward Durrett.

The entire APL kids collection in six color ways, including the TechLoom Bliss in the limited edition Mommy & Me Peony, will be available to purchase on maisonette.com.