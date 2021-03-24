Best New Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Seely’s Mill

Seely’s Mill at the Beeman Hotel in Park Cities celebrates authentic barbecue flavors and traditions with mouth-watering classics. From handmade chips and meats all smoked in the onsite smoker to a saloon-inspired interior and outdoor patio, the restaurant offers thoughtful Texas-inspired cuisine in comfortable digs for a great place to eat in Dallas. Be sure to check out the signature cocktails as well: The spiced pecan Old Fashioned made with Still Austin Whiskey is a crowd-pleaser.

Encina

The space that once housed Bolsa has been reimagined and transformed into Encina. Head chef and owner Matt Balke (former executive chef of Bolsa) teamed up with front-of-house restaurant expert and life partner Corey McCombs (Stephan Pyles, Flora Street) to curate a colorful menu of American cuisine. Inspired by the Oak Cliff neighborhood and the space’s beloved quirky personality, the duo updated the interior’s look and feel with their own twist. “I’ve spent many years in this building and am incredibly proud to bring my version of a neighborhood restaurant to the beloved and revitalized space,” says Balke. “There is a lot of history here. With a refreshed design and new food and drink menus, Encina will celebrate the history of the building while

embracing a renewed spirit.”

Berni Bean Coffee Company

The newest (and most Instagram-worthy) Costa Rican coffee shop to open in Dallas offers premium java that supports sustainability is undeniably delicious. The brother-and-sister duo behind Berni Bean Coffee Company founded the coffee brand as a way to share their family’s 150-year-old coffee tradition that started with their grandfather who spent many years producing coffee in Costa Rica. The brand’s new outpost in Dallas features three Costa Rican coffee roasts: one for espresso and two for coffee. We love the specialty lattes such as the Toasted Marsh Latte (espresso with mocha and toasted marshmallow syrup and topped with vanilla, chocolate drizzle and marshmallows). Berni Bean Company donates one percent of all proceeds to organizations working to preserve Costa Rican rainforest.