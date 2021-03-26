Where to Find The Best Art in Houston, Texas

The Menil Drawing Institute:

The Menil Drawing Institute is showcasing the first large-scale survey of 20th-century Italian drawings organized in the United States. Presenting artworks selected mainly from the Collezione Ramo in Milan, Silent Revolutions: Italian Drawings from the Twentieth Century features 70 drawings rooted in futurism, spatialism, arte povera and beyond by artists such as Alighiero Boetti, Giorgio de Chirico and Lucio Fontana. Silent Revolutions: Italian Drawings from the Twentieth Century will run until April 11.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston:

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, which recently completed a decade-long expansion with the debut of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, featuring two floors of gallery space, a theater, café and a restaurant, is hosting its first exhibition exclusively dedicated to world-renowned Cuban American artist Carmen Herrera. Carmen Herrera: Structuring Surfaces uncovers 105-year-old Herrera’s complex artistic process through which she structures the surfaces of her supports to produce dynamic spatial tension. Museumgoers can view over 30 works spanning the artist’s prolific career from the 1960s to the present, including paintings, drawings, prints, wall structures and objects. Carmen Herrera: Structuring Surfaces will run until April 25.