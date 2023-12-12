Max Mara Opens An Aspen Pop Up

View the gallery

Max Mara has opened a pop up boutique at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen through January 6. Outside the shop in Hotel Jerome’s winter garden, Max Mara has installed a life-sized ice sculpture of Max the Teddy, the brand’s unofficial mascot, and a custom branded ski gondola photo activation. Complimentary hot chocolate and warm pretzels will be served daily in the hotel’s courtyard. Inside, the pop-up will continue to celebrate Teddy Ten, the 10th anniversary of the iconic Max Mara Teddy Bear coat. Two new Teddy styles created in celebration of the Teddy Ten anniversary will be exclusively available at the pop-up boutique. The new Sparkling Teddy Coat in camel or white features allover tonal crystal embellishment. Max Mara will also offer the Mini Teddy Coat for ages 5-12 years with matching must-have accessories ranging from mittens and earmuffs to fluffy hats with teddy bear ears. In addition to the world of Teddy, the pop-up will feature an assortment of the brand’s seasonal outerwear, as well as a curated selection of ready-to-wear and winter accessories.