Paint The Town With Artfully Designed Accessories

To celebrate the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City’s fifth anniversary at the iconic Renzo Piano-designed building at 99 Gansevoort Street, the iconic cultural epicenter teamed up with luxury fashion brand Max Mara. When the museum moved from Madison Avenue to Gansevoort Street in 2015, Max Mara and the Renzo Piano Building Workshop teamed up to unveil an inspiring and now iconic handbag: the Whitney Bag. The bag was created in an effort to pay homage to the architectural structure of the museum itself, as well as the innovative art that lives within it. With elegant lines, premium leather, and stylish snap hook shoulder details, the Whitney Bag immediately became a cult favorite.

The Whitney Bag has been revived this season in a special edition version dedicated to the American modernist painter, Florine Stettheimer. As a bold feminist and influential activist, Stettheimer’s 1931 painting titled “Sun” inspired the bag’s five new eye-popping seasonal color ways and floral printed lining. The accompanying silk scarf is the ideal spring accessory, and perfectly mirror’s Stettheimer’s artistic identity.

Whitney bags, $1,220 each, and silk scarf, $130, MAX MARA, maxmara.com.