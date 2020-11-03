Cuddle Up With Max Mara This Season

Max Mara’s new “It” bag, the Teddy Bag, is a capacious, cozy bag made from the same faux wool and alpaca fur blend as the brand’s iconic Teddy Bear Coat (beloved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Blake Lively). The bag comes in camel, charcoal gray and a striped camel-and-navy colorway and is sure to be the bag of the season.

“The basic structure is a tubular leather rib, like the keel of a ship, but I wanted there to be something warm and cuddly about it, so I chose to cover it in our eminently cuddly teddy bear fabric,” explains creative director Ian Griffiths. “You can almost use it like a cushion; it provides comfort and reassurance.”