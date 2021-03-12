Your Palm Beach Weekend Travel Guide

What to Do:

This winter, The Royal Poinciana Plaza has lured new art galleries to its sunny environs. Joining Palm Beach stalwart Gavlak Gallery are New York City transplants Pace Gallery and Acquavella, setting up shop in Florida for the first time. Sotheby’s has also opened a storefront featuring a rotating selection of contemporary paintings by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst, jewelry, Rolex and Patek Philippe timepieces and luxury cars in its 2,700-square-foot space.

As a celebrated sanctuary in Palm Beach, The Breakers resort offers guests coastal glamour, unparalleled ocean views and, now, a completely renovated fitness oasis. Ocean Fitness is a 6,000-square-foot space that includes a 1,700-square-foot oceanfront terrace for the most ideal backdrop to any workout. With high-tech equipment and fitness systems from Life Fitness and Technogym, Ocean Fitness makes working out while on vacation a dream come true. Guests can enjoy cycling and yoga classes on the terrace or hop on a self-propelled Woodway Curve or 4Front treadmill and savor the Atlantic Ocean vistas through the 10-foot-tall arched glass windows. Complimentary weekly classes range from water aerobics to a high-intensity boot camp for guests who want an energizing workout before or after they savor all of the other luxuries at The Breakers.

Where to Eat:

Head to downtown Delray Beach for a sea-to-table culinary experience at new eatery Lionfish. Locally sourced, wild-caught fish, grass-fed meat and local produce coupled with lots of outdoor seating make this San Diego transplant the place to be this winter. The latest opening from Clique Hospitality, led by hospitality veteran Andy Masi, the modern restaurant overlooks bustling Atlantic Avenue. “Lionfish will be your community hangout, your intimate dining space to escape the hustle of the avenue, gather with friends and socialize over outrageous quality seafood and shared plate offerings,” says Masi, who has set up brand headquarters nearby.

Bluestone Lane, the New York favorite coffee and café brand, has opened an adorable outpost at The Colony Hotel. Featuring grab n’ go snacks, breakfast sandwiches and pastries along with the brand’s signature caffeinated beverages, this is the perfect spot to hang out at after a day of shopping on nearby Worth Avenue or at the beach.

Where to Shop:

Lingua Franca has, for years, produced sustainably sourced cashmere sweaters, pants, pajamas and cotton button-down shirts, all hand-embroidered with witty phrases (“Free Melania,” “News Not Noise,” “I Miss Barack”) by women in New York City. Now with two Manhattan boutiques under its belt, the brand, which is beloved by Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Connie Britton, has opened a store at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. Along with its signature embroidered sweaters, the brand’s founder Rachelle Hruska MacPherson will also sell home and travel accessories and natural bath and body products.

From glamorous eveningwear to sportswear classics, Badgley Mischka has offered women a timeless aesthetic rooted in wearable luxury since its inception 30 years ago. The brand’s newest outpost at The Royal Poinciana Plaza will feature exclusive home and handbag collections, evening and bridal shoe collections as well as beautiful artisanal pottery selected by its founders, Mark Badgley and James Mischka.