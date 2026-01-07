Bathing Culture Takes Center Stage In NYC

View the gallery

Lore Bathing Club in NoHo is a new wellness space rooted in the rich heritage of bathing culture reimagined for contemporary life by entrepreneurs James O’Reilly (NeueHouse and Life Time) and Adam Elzer (Everyday Hospitality). Lore brings a sensory-driven, community bathing experience to 676 Broadway creating a new kind of neighborhood space. Lore boasts 6,200 square feet over two floors and showcases saunas (infrared and dry heat) and a cold pool. Embracing the intensity of the heat and the discomfort of the cold is a deeply primal experience. For thousands of years, people across cultures have used this type of thermal conditioning to feel better and to connect—with one another, themselves and nature. “While it’s been around for millennia, science now confirms what tradition always knew: regular sauna and cold water immersion sessions enrich health,” says O’Reilly. “The key isn’t longer sessions but greater frequency. This insight inspired Lore, a neighborhood bathing club designed for those committed to a regular practice.” The interiors are intentionally designed to guide the body through a sensory journey of bathing via a carefully sequenced palette of materials and textures like travertine, textured floors, alder wood and deep chocolate tones mirroring the body’s movement between hot and cold.