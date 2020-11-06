The New Byredo Makeup Collection is Artfully Cool

This October, after two years of planning and working, Swedish fragrance and beauty brand Byredo launched the first Byredo makeup collection, a collaboration between the brand’s founder and creative director Ben Gorham and makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench. “I started to feel that there could be a very visual manifestation of beauty for Byredo,” says Gorham. “I thought our visual ideas could be as different as our approach to scent. As I started to really look at the beauty world I found much of it conservative and conventional. I thought we can do this, and we can do it differently.”

The new beauty line features multipurpose products such as the creamy Color Stick that is available in 16 shades ranging from shimmery neutrals to vibrant matte pigments and can be worn on the eyes, lips, or cheeks. “I don’t want to tell people how to wear the cosmetics, just to inspire them,” says Fffrench. “Some of our first products are simply sticks of color–colors that are universally beautiful and to be worn in whichever way you like.”

The classic beauty staples in the Byredo makeup collaboration include a mascara that comes in a stunning curved red container that makes the product look just as good on your beauty counter as it does on your eyelashes. The intense black eyeliner has a firm applicator that is perfect for creating abstract and precise lines or a bold cat eye, and comes in a sleek green container so you will never misplace this eyeliner in your makeup bag.

The lipstick is available in seven satin shades and eight matte shades–all made with a vegan formula. The heavy metal casing makes the lipstick feel more like an heirloom than a beauty product. To put it simply, the silver-gold-bi-color tube is artfully luxurious. The lip balm and eye shadow palette round out the new collection and are both adorned in the brand’s smart packaging. “Ultimately, beauty is subjective–Byredo Makeup had to reflect that,” Gorham says of the brand’s latest launch.

Unfortunately, Byredo Beauty is sold out on byredo.com, but you can find select items available on saksfifthavenue.com.