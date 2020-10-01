Rachel Brosnahan Shares Her New Skincare Routine

Rachel Brosnahan has become a household name thanks to the Amazon Prime Video breakout hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which has had three successful seasons)—for which she’s won a Golden Globe award, Emmy award and Screen Actors Guild award. But for the last six months, she’s been holed up in her New York City apartment with her husband Jason Ralph staying safe during the pandemic. The two have just embarked on a cross-country road trip in an RV to see America while they await the news of what’s to come with their work.

The actress, who has two films coming out this winter, I’m Your Woman and The Courier, has called New York City (and now Harlem) home since graduating from NYU Tisch School of the Arts in 2012. Brosnahan is also the face of skincare brand Cetaphil and we talked to her about her beauty regimen and how her skin has changed during the last six months.

Where have you been riding out the pandemic?

I’ve been in New York for 12 years now and it felt important to ride it out here in the city that I love. I’m so proud to be a New Yorker. It’s been really powerful and special and scary at the same time.

What’s been the easiest or the hardest adjustment?

The hardest adjustment was not being able to see friends and family. The part that was less challenging for me was interacting with people. I am an introvert so that part was okay for me. I spent a lot of time with my dogs. If there are silver linings to this time, it’s been nice to finally unpack my apartment.

What have you been watching, reading, playing or listening to?

I’ve started listening to podcasts. The Daily and Up First to keep up updated everyday. I’ve been doing ab exercises in the morning and listening to a podcast. Playing a lot of games like Yahtzee, puzzles and card games like Skip-Bo.

How has your skin and body care routine changed in the last six months?

I haven’t found that I needed to change up my routine, which was good for me. I’ve changed my routine very little over the last ten years. In a way, it’s given my skin a break which was nice to let it breathe. As I started spending time outside, my skin didn’t love the mask wearing. What’s helped me is using the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths throughout the day. I also change up my masks and wash those often. My biggest skin challenge is that I have quite dry skin that changes seasonally and I like those cloths because they’re moisturizing enough so I don’t have to use lotion afterwards.

What are your favorite Cetaphil products?

I apply Deep Hydration Healthy Glow Daily Face Cream and the Moisturizing Cream as soon as I get out of the shower.

I loved your Laurie Simmons x Christy Rilling pajamas at the Emmys. How did you decide to don this look?

I knew I wanted to do some kind of pajama loungewear moment. Christy has been so active during this time using her platform for good. The ensemble is being auctioned off during October 2 on Chic Relief. 100 percent of proceeds will benefit Michelle Obama’s charity When We All Vote.

You’re on the board of the organization Covenant House, which provides shelter, food and crisis care to those in need. How have you been involved with the nonprofit during this crisis?

I’ve been in constant communication with Covenant House throughout the pandemic. The need has increased of course and they have been taking great care of those in need both mentally and physically.