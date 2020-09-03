How to Take a Proper Road Trip This Fall

Remember family vacations as a child where a sibling was always being scolded, someone had to go to the bathroom the moment the car door closed, and there was an actual map involved? Those days are behind you. Welcome to the new era of road trips where the scolding and maps have been eliminated but you are still encouraged to use the restroom before you leave the house.

There are a few important aspects that go into planning a road trip that will enhance the experience. Whether you are traveling with your children, a group of girlfriends, or perhaps a solo journey, we have put together an inclusive check list for you. Follow this guide for the must-have items you want to have during a road trip from beauty products to the best speaker for an impromptu night of star gazing. We’ve even found the best vehicle for a long drive and it flawlessly blends safety with luxury. See below for our comprehensive guide to the best road trip.

Vehicle:

Whether you will be in the car for two weeks or two days, the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring is a superb vehicle for any drive. While you can rent a Lincoln for a road trip, there is something pretty enticing about purchasing a vehicle and christening it with a road trip! One of the biggest perks Lincoln offers new customers is home delivery and pick-up so all you have to do is schedule a date and time and sit back and relax.

The newest Aviator model features impressive hybrid technology allowing drivers to choose between using the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine and the smooth electric motor with 13.6 kWh battery pack. The battery pack is designed to withstand the most extreme weather conditions and charging is simple. A full charge takes approximately three to four hours and you can use either a 120 volt or 240 volt charge cord. The car’s various drive modes make driving truly fun, from the Conserve mode made to optimize fuel efficiency, to the Excite mode that will lower the vehicle and tighten the steering wheel for more dynamic driving. From a safety standpoint, the Slippery and Deep Conditions modes are ideal for rougher terrain.

This vehicle’s interior is a dream for larger groups. You can adjust the 28 speakers included in the car’s Revel audio system to create a customized 3D experience. Focus the sound further in the front of the vehicle if the kids in the back are sleeping, or you can spread it out evenly so the whole car gets to savor your road trip playlist. One of the biggest perks about driving or being co-pilot in the Lincoln Aviator is the 30-way power adjustable seats and the massage functions. After driving for a few hours (another plus: the vehicle is very intelligent when it comes to offering the driver alerts about taking a break), switch to the passenger seat and enjoy a relaxing massage to you are ready for the next shift. We love the size of this vehicle because you have plenty of space for luggage and gear in the back, without cramping anyone’s style up front, and with so many ways to customize the seats, mirrors, and steering wheel, the vehicle doesn’t feel overwhelming for a smaller sized person.

Gadgets:

There are a few gadgets that you are going to want to have on your person or in your car during a road trip. One piece of technology that comes with your Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring is 4G LTE Wi-Fi. Using Lincoln Connect, an embedded modem, set up your hotspot prior to driving off and you can connect up to ten different devices within a range of 50 feet from the vehicle. Perfect for emergency situations, keeping the kids entertained on the road, or a quick work crisis. Lincoln also offers clients premium membership to Calm, a meditation app that helps encourage mindfulness. This is a great way to decompress after a few hours of driving or during a long stretch where you need to remain focus and alert.

Another gadget we suggest is the new Marshall Emberton portable speaker. This rugged little guy is IPX7 water-resistant, literally weighs 1.5 pounds, and offers 20 hours of playtime. We love bringing this speaker along to provide the soundtrack during a hike, an afternoon at the beach, or a pit-stop at a friend’s backyard for a barbecue.

Luggage:

For a longer road trip, we can always suggest investing in a fully customized piece of ROAM luggage. These suitcases come in four different sizes and are both durable and pretty. The Jaunt XL is a wider carry-on suitcase that feels ideal for a no-frills road trip. For any adventure, you will need a backpack for an impromptu hike on that beautiful trail you stumble upon or for a quick visit to the local antique store you drive by.

The Backpack from Day Owl comes in two sizes, six different shades, and they each have five hidden compartments for all your necessities. Made from all recycled materials, these backpacks feature First Mile waxed canvas, 100% recycled polyester lining and trim, water repellant neoprene, and conflict-free metal YKK zippers. Day Owl is truly dedicated to sustainable living—they even offer Free Repairs for Life so if your backpack gets ripped, simply contact them and you will have a fixed backpack in no time.

Health & Beauty:

Arguably the most important item to have with you on a road trip is hand sanitizer. The Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer is our favorite because it is actually moisturizing, will not dry out your hands, kills 99.9% of germs, and comes in lovely different scents. The Aloe Vera is hydrating and wonderful.

Beauty and skincare routines can potentially be interrupted on a road trip but you can find ways to keep up. First, pick up a travel size of the Original Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm. You can use this nourishing balm on dry skin to melt away makeup, dirt, and anything else your skin doesn’t want covering it. If you don’t have access to a sink, we recommend having a container of Skyn Iceland Glacial Cleansing Cloths to wipe away the balm. Having a few of the Organic Muslin Cloths from Pai Skincare around will be a little more helpful to the environment, and your skin will thank you.

Even if you plan on spending most of your days inside your car during your road trip, don’t skip on sunscreen. We suggest the Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum from Everyday Humans as an every day sunscreen that hydrates and protects. For something with a touch of a tint, opt for the Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen SPF 40 from Dr. Loretta. The tint is so subtle it works on a number of skin tones and it is lightweight where you don’t feel too covered up.

Food & Drink:

Hydration is key. Invest in an eco-friendly S’Well Traveler bottle that will keep your water cold for 36 hours, and comes in a pretty Geode Rose pattern. The wide mouth is ideal for adding ice and stirring in any supplements you’d like.

Our favorite supplements are the ones that actually deliver results. The protein powder packets from hi! are packed with vitamins and prebiotics, as well as 22 grams of organic protein. The vanilla flavor goes well with shakes, smoothies, and coffee. Simply pour, mix, and enjoy.

For a post-driving adult beverage, pack a few cans of Cutwater Vodka Soda with Lime and Vodka Soda with Cucumber to unwind with. These sparkling drinks are refreshing and easy to travel with!