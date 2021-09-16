Kathleen & Tommy Clements Keep It In The Family

Book Title:

Eight Homes: Clements Design (Rizzoli)

Home Base:

Los Angeles

Project that put them on the map:

“The Melrose Project, a curated collection of antiques, modern furniture and art hand-selected from our favorite dealers and galleries across the country.”

Famous Clients:

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo and Kris Jenner

Signature aesthetic:

“Our attention to detail. Our clients love the fact that after our installations, their homes are complete—including beds ready to sleep in, closets, bathrooms and kitchens fully organized, and every shelf and surface accessorized.”

What sets them apart:

“Our beds and the way we dress them: simple and spare, yet layered and cozy…perfectly expresses our aesthetic.”